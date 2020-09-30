2020 September 30 17:06

Nexans to supply 46 kilometers of umbilicalsto Subsea 7 for Senegal’s first offshore oil development

Nexans has signed a contract with Subsea 7 to design and manufacture 46km of umbilicals for the Sangomar field, offshore Senegal, the company said in its release. The umbilicals, produced by Nexans’ specialized facility in Halden, Norway, will provide vital hydraulic, control and instrumentation services for a stand-alone floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) facility and associated subsea infrastructure.

Nexans will deliver 13,471m of dynamic umbilicals which will be installed from north to south. Nexans will also provide 9.503m of main static umbilicals, 8,719m of production infield umbilicals, and 14,650m of injection infield umbilicals in the subsequent four phases of development.



The Sangomar Field Development was discovered in 2014. Located 2km below the seabed floor, the field is spread over 400km², in water depths of 700 to 1,400 meters. The phased development includes the installation of a stand-alone floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) facility and subsea infrastructure that will be designed to facilitate subsequent development phases. These options include potential gas export to Senegal and future subsea tie-backs to other fields.