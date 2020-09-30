  The version for the print

  • 2020 September 30 15:53

    Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches dry cargo carrier Alfa Atlant

    It is the first ship in the series of nine RSD59 dry cargo carriers intended for Alfa LLC

    Nizhny Novgorod, Russia based Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard (a company of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) says it has launched the Alfa Atlant, dry cargo carrier of RSD59 design, today, 30 September 2020.

    The colour of Alfa Atlant is different from that of other RSD59 ships built by Krasnoye Sormovo. Hulls of the new series of nine ships will be coloured red, cobalt and white.

    “This ship has a new customer and a new hull colour but the quality and reliability of our dry cargo carriers remains the same, – said Mikhail Pershin, General Director of Krasnoye Sormovo. – Two ships in the series are to be delivered this year with the delivery of seven ships scheduled for the next year”.

    “Nizhny Novgorod companies took leading positions in Russia’s civil shipbuilding in 2019 and they keep the pace in 2020. Krasnoye Sormovo launches ships of Project RSD59 one by one with new orders confirming the demand for those ships in the market. Our shipbuilders’ success is the guarantee of stable industry development in the region. It is important that the largest companies are loaded with orders till 2022”, said Andrey Sanosyan, Deputy Governor of the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

    “Krasnoye Sormovo is a shipyard with many years of production experience, the best shipyard, – said Valery Svinukhov, Director of Shipbuilding Department, Alfa LLC. – Besides, she shipyard has built ships of this design and has a well-tested production base. That is why Alfa opted for this manufacturer”.

    According to a tradition, a bottle of champagne was smashed over the hull when the ship touched the water with Yuliya Latysheva acting as a godmother during the ceremony.

    In December 2019, Krasnoye Sormovo and STLC signed new contracts on construction of nine dry cargo carriers under the option for signing contracts on construction and delivery of 20 ships of RSD59 design. The previous three series of RSD59 design number 20 ships with Krasnoye Sormovo being the leader among domestic shipyards building dry cargo carriers of this project.  

    RSD59 ships of Volgo-Don Max class have the maximum dimensions to sail along the Volga-Don canal.

    They are intended for transportation of general and dry bulk cargo (including grain), bundled and round timber, metal scrap, metal coils, oversize/overweight cargo, coal and dangerous goods of B class.

    The vessel is designed for transportation of general, containerized cargo, timber, grain, oversize cargo and dangerous goods of B Class in R2 navigation area with waves up to 3% and standing off a place of shelter within 100 miles (distance between shelters should not exceed 200 miles), inland waterways of Russia (with some restrictions).

    Key particulars of the ship: LOA – 140.88 m; Breadth – 16.98 m; Depth – 6 m; River/Sea DWT – 5,128/7,535 m; Cargo holds capacity – 11,292 m; Number of holds – two, River/Sea draft – 3.6/4.53 m, Endurance - 20/12 days. 

    Class notation: КМ Ice2 R2 АUT1-ICS CONT (deck, cargo holds Nos.1.2) DG (bulk, pack).

    Project RSD59 designer is Marine Engineering Bureau – Design SPb. Working design documentation was developed by Volga-Caspian Design Bureau.

    Krasnoye Sormovo PJSC is one of the oldest shipbuilding companies in Russia, founded in 1849. Throughout the 75-year period, more than three hundred submarines and rescue vehicles including 25 nuclear ones have been built and modernized by Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard. Today, Krasnoye Sormovo builds vessels of commercial fleet meeting the requirements of international conventions on reliability and safety. Some of Krasnoye Sormovo tankers are in the list of Significant Ships of the Year by the Royal Institution of Naval Architects (RINA).

    United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates the bulk of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.

Другие новости по темам: Krasnoye Sormovo, shipbuilding, Alfa  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 September 30

18:06 Drone delivers package to inland vessel in port of Rotterdam
17:52 Investments into Astrakhan Region SEZ to exceed RUB 25 billion by 2026
17:36 Yang Ming announces new Chairman
17:20 Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard launches minesweeper of Project 12700, Georgy Kurbatov
17:06 Nexans to supply 46 kilometers of umbilicalsto Subsea 7 for Senegal’s first offshore oil development
16:57 LR awards Digital Safe Security certification to Evergreen for its 12k TEU container ship newbuilding
16:46 APM Terminals Poti reports record box throughput in Sept
16:28 Nikolai Artyomov appointed as General Director of Murmansk Shipping Company
16:19 Maersk despatches first train from Rotterdam to China
16:05 Austal Australia delivers 83 metre trimaran ferry to Jr Kyushu Jet Ferry
15:53 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches dry cargo carrier Alfa Atlant
15:25 Acceptance/delivery certificate signed for Victor Chernomyrdin icebreaker
15:02 NYK Group RORO carrier rescues fishermen at the Strait of Malacca
14:17 Maersk launches its cold store in South Africa
14:12 Finnpilot to undergo reorganisation as of 1 October 2020
13:24 Port of San Diego celebrates completion of Tenth Avenue Marine Terminal modernization project
13:10 RS introduces new distinguishing marks for class notation
12:09 Detachment of RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet returned to Vladivostok after long range campaign in Asia-Pacific region
11:31 Russia’s seaborne cargo traffic turnover to rise by some 10% in 2020
11:04 Port of Los Angeles and Port of Long Beach to host Clean Air Action Plan update meeting
10:50 Rosmorport announces tender for dredging in Kavkaz port’s water area
10:23 Bunker prices decrease in the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:36 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Sept 30
09:35 Scorpio Bulkers announces the sale of a Kamsarmax vessel
09:27 Oil prices continue decreasing
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of September 29
08:33 Keppel reaffirms Vision 2030 and rolls out next steps for implementation
07:29 ADNOC signs 25-year agreement to service all petroleum ports in Abu Dhabi

2020 September 29

19:01 Carnival Cruise Line’s Mardi Gras departs on sea trials
18:37 Great Lakes announces receipt of $105 mln Jacksonville deepening award
18:03 Kongsberg Digital wins contract to deliver cutting-edge engine room simulator to German training institute
17:55 Murmansk Commercial Seaport expands its fleet of equipment
17:31 Milaha signs deal with Schlumberger
17:16 Expansion of Aberdeen Harbour by Van Oord in full swing
17:08 HHLA invests in the Adriatic Port of Trieste
16:29 Record-high number of international cruise ships to arrive at the Port of HaminaKotka next year
16:05 Hamworthy Pumps makes strong re-entry to tanker market
15:44 New BIMCO Shipping KPI version offers improved benchmarking concept
15:32 Free energy scan for inland vessels is to stimulate the use of shore power
15:05 Mir sailing training ship accepts new shift of cadets
14:30 Admiral Essen frigate of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet passes Black Sea Straits towards Mediterranean Sea
13:58 Traficom surveyed Maritime professionals’ opinions regarding N2000 fairway and nautical chart reform
13:13 Victor Shitukhin is appointed as Acting Director of its Ship Repair Plant ‘Nerpa’
12:49 Lotos shipyard lays down two self-propelled dredgers
12:11 Bunker prices decrease in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
11:47 Port of Antwerp focuses heavily on general cargo: search begun for breakbulk candidate for Churchill Dock
11:27 Joint oil spill exercise tests inter-agency response and cooperation amidst COVID-19 pandemic
10:46 New impetus for digitalization of shipping in the COVID-19 pandemic
10:09 IAPH presents guidelines for LNG-powered vessels during port calls
09:54 Oil prices are decreasing
09:35 Port Authority of Singapore holds joint oil spill exercise
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of September 28
08:58 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Sept 29

2020 September 28

18:57 Okeanis Eco Tankers announces one year VLCC time charter
18:27 Bumi Armada secures third FPSO project in India
18:07 Wilhelmsen and thyssenkrupp step-up collaboration, establishing 3D printing joint venture targeting the maritime industry
17:59 RF Government to allocate RUB 27.6 billion for construction of two scientific research ships
17:28 Port of Long Beach announces closure of traffic routes leading to the Gerald Desmond Bridge
17:05 Maersk Supply Service and Ørsted to test offshore charging buoy to reduce vessel emissions
17:02 Oboronlogistics completed Northern Delivery programme of 2020