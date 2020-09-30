2020 September 30 15:53

Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches dry cargo carrier Alfa Atlant

It is the first ship in the series of nine RSD59 dry cargo carriers intended for Alfa LLC

Nizhny Novgorod, Russia based Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard (a company of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) says it has launched the Alfa Atlant, dry cargo carrier of RSD59 design, today, 30 September 2020.

The colour of Alfa Atlant is different from that of other RSD59 ships built by Krasnoye Sormovo. Hulls of the new series of nine ships will be coloured red, cobalt and white.

“This ship has a new customer and a new hull colour but the quality and reliability of our dry cargo carriers remains the same, – said Mikhail Pershin, General Director of Krasnoye Sormovo. – Two ships in the series are to be delivered this year with the delivery of seven ships scheduled for the next year”.

“Nizhny Novgorod companies took leading positions in Russia’s civil shipbuilding in 2019 and they keep the pace in 2020. Krasnoye Sormovo launches ships of Project RSD59 one by one with new orders confirming the demand for those ships in the market. Our shipbuilders’ success is the guarantee of stable industry development in the region. It is important that the largest companies are loaded with orders till 2022”, said Andrey Sanosyan, Deputy Governor of the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

“Krasnoye Sormovo is a shipyard with many years of production experience, the best shipyard, – said Valery Svinukhov, Director of Shipbuilding Department, Alfa LLC. – Besides, she shipyard has built ships of this design and has a well-tested production base. That is why Alfa opted for this manufacturer”.

According to a tradition, a bottle of champagne was smashed over the hull when the ship touched the water with Yuliya Latysheva acting as a godmother during the ceremony.

In December 2019, Krasnoye Sormovo and STLC signed new contracts on construction of nine dry cargo carriers under the option for signing contracts on construction and delivery of 20 ships of RSD59 design. The previous three series of RSD59 design number 20 ships with Krasnoye Sormovo being the leader among domestic shipyards building dry cargo carriers of this project.

RSD59 ships of Volgo-Don Max class have the maximum dimensions to sail along the Volga-Don canal.

They are intended for transportation of general and dry bulk cargo (including grain), bundled and round timber, metal scrap, metal coils, oversize/overweight cargo, coal and dangerous goods of B class.

The vessel is designed for transportation of general, containerized cargo, timber, grain, oversize cargo and dangerous goods of B Class in R2 navigation area with waves up to 3% and standing off a place of shelter within 100 miles (distance between shelters should not exceed 200 miles), inland waterways of Russia (with some restrictions).

Key particulars of the ship: LOA – 140.88 m; Breadth – 16.98 m; Depth – 6 m; River/Sea DWT – 5,128/7,535 m; Cargo holds capacity – 11,292 m; Number of holds – two, River/Sea draft – 3.6/4.53 m, Endurance - 20/12 days.

Class notation: КМ Ice2 R2 АUT1-ICS CONT (deck, cargo holds Nos.1.2) DG (bulk, pack).

Project RSD59 designer is Marine Engineering Bureau – Design SPb. Working design documentation was developed by Volga-Caspian Design Bureau.

Krasnoye Sormovo PJSC is one of the oldest shipbuilding companies in Russia, founded in 1849. Throughout the 75-year period, more than three hundred submarines and rescue vehicles including 25 nuclear ones have been built and modernized by Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard. Today, Krasnoye Sormovo builds vessels of commercial fleet meeting the requirements of international conventions on reliability and safety. Some of Krasnoye Sormovo tankers are in the list of Significant Ships of the Year by the Royal Institution of Naval Architects (RINA).

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates the bulk of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.