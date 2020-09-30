2020 September 30 16:46

APM Terminals Poti reports record box throughput in Sept

APM Terminals Poti (Georgia) continues to break its productivity records and increase operational performance while investing in equipment as part of ongoing modernisation efforts.

On 21st September 2020, APM Terminals Poti (Georgia) marked a new operational record, with 697 containers (1156 TEUs) being handled in a single shift, which equates to an average of one container being handled every minute. This surpasses the previous record of 628 containers) set in May this year.

“2020 has seen improvements of various important indicators at Poti Sea Port, which include crane productivity (achieving a port record for the second time), 0 demurrage on vessel handling and significantly reduced truck delays at the port premises. All of this indicates continued and sustained improvements in the operational processes”, shares Matthew Rantanen, Chief Operations Officer at APM Terminals Poti.

The milestone follows another record at the terminal earlier in September, where 204 tons of Out of Gauge Cargo were handled with Mobile Harbour Cranes (MHC). The achievement is part of a wider project, which includes handling of 4 different pieces of OOG cargo, 3 of which (with a total weight of 560 tons) will be handled by the end of September. The first piece – a 204-ton generator - is not only the heaviest unit ever handled with harbour cranes at Poti Sea Port, but in any Georgian port overall.

At the same time, APM Terminals Poti continues the upgrade of its equipment fleet with the purchase of 8 new terminal tractors and trailers in line with Poti Sea Port’s modernisation programme and ongoing commitment to improving operational efficiencies. Terminal tractors with their specially designed trailers are used to safely transport containers from the vessel side to the container yard, allowing for uninterrupted and reliable operations. These brand-new tractors are computer equipped and wirelessly connected to the Port’s operating system, enabling real-time tracing of container movements.

“Initiatives and projects like these give assurance to our stakeholders in the Port that logistics solutions are provided effectively and successfully”, comments Keld Mosgaard Christensen, Managing Director of APM Terminals Poti.

