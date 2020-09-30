2020 September 30 15:02

NYK Group RORO carrier rescues fishermen at the Strait of Malacca

Kalimantan Leader, a RORO carrier operated by the NYK Group company PT. NYK-SPIL INDORORO, rescued eight fishermen in distress at the Strait of Malacca on September 23 (local time), the company said in its release.

While Kalimantan Leader was sailing from Belawan, Indonesia, to Jakarta, the vessel found eight fishermen fell into the ocean at the Strait of Malacca from a sunk fishboat, and rescued these fishermen immediately.

All the rescued eight fishermen are in good health and have been transferred to an Indonesian Coast Guard vessel on September 24 off Batam Island, Indonesia.

- Overview of Kalimantan Leader -

Flag : Indonesia

Type of Vessel : RORO vessel

Gross Tonnage : 9,535 tons

Shipowner : P.T. NYK LINE INDONESIA

Ship-management : PT. Salam Pacific Indonesia Lines