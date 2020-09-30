2020 September 30 14:17

Maersk launches its cold store in South Africa

Maersk with their partner is launching its second dedicated warehouse in South Africa, trading under the name of Precool Cold Storage, the company said in its release.

The Cold Store is a part of its existing warehousing and distribution site in Hammarsdale, in Kwa-Zulu Natal, and expected to be operational early January 2021. Increasing the capacity of the existing cold store operations, which can handle temperatures from ambient to -25C and has dedicated sections for frozen and chilled cargo thereby serving the fruit, vegetable, concentrate and protein customers across South Africa.

Equipped with modern, state-of-the-art temperature controlling system that ensures the safety of sensitive cargo, catering for both export and import cargo to and from South Africa. The facility is equipped with a large capacity of Sterri chambers, for fruit requiring specialised cooling.

Quality is pivotal when it comes to perishables and this can only be guaranteed by experienced and competent personnel who have a thorough understanding of the specific requirements of the Cold Chain. Powered and driven by a team hand-picked to ensure expertise in all aspects of perishable logistics, our team possesses vast experience in the industry enabling us to offer a personalised solution.

Precool Cold Storage is strategically located 45kms from Africa’s busiest shipping terminal, the Port of Durban, in the conveniently accessible area of Hammarsdale, only 4kms from the N3 Highway, which is the Western corridor in Kwa-Zulu Natal that connects Durban Port to the rest of Southern Africa.

About Maersk

