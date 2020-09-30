2020 September 30 13:10

RS introduces new distinguishing marks for class notation

The circular comes into effect on 1 October 2020

Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS) announces introduction of additional class notations into the Rules for the Classification and Construction of Sea-Going Ships. The circular No 312-11-1429c with the new notations comes into effect on 1 October 2020.

The document is published at the official website of Russian Maritime Register of Shipping.

According to the new circular, new distinguishing marks that can be added to class notation are:

СPS – combined (hybrid) propulsion system complying with requirements of Section 24, Part XI “Electrical equipment”;

A-Thruster(E) – propulsion system includes a thruster with electric submersible motor;

A-Thruster(M) – propulsion system includes a thruster with a mechanical transmission of power to propeller.

The new marks let take into consideration specific features of equipment and make RS class notation more informative for ship owners, chartering and insuring companies.

From November 1, circular No 312-11-1441c will also introduce new distinguishing mark - UWILD (underwater inspection in lieu of dry-docking).