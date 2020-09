2020 September 30 11:31

Russia’s seaborne cargo traffic turnover to rise by some 10% in 2020

In 2020, Russia’s seaborne cargo traffic is to rise by 9.7% to 20.3 million tonnes with cargo turnover expected to make 38.4 billion t-km (+5.1%). This forecast is made by the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation. In 2023, seaborne transport is expected to carry 0.81 million tonnes (+12.4%) with commercial turnover to reach 41.55 billion t-km (+13.8%).