2020 September 30 11:04

Port of Los Angeles and Port of Long Beach to host Clean Air Action Plan update meeting

The San Pedro Bay ports (Port of Los Angeles and Port of Long Beach) will update the public on progress toward the goals of the San Pedro Bay Ports Clean Air Action Plan (CAAP) during a videoconference meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 14, from 10 a.m. to noon, via Zoom. To participate in the meeting, click here to register and receive further instructions.



Regular advisory meetings were called for as part of the CAAP Update approved by the Los Angeles and Long Beach Harbor Commissions in November 2017.

To date, the ports have held nine public meetings under the CAAP 2017 Update. The first meeting of 2020 was held in person on Jan. 15, with the second held via videoconference on June 24.

The CAAP 2017 Update is a comprehensive strategy for accelerating progress toward a zero-emission future while protecting and strengthening the ports’ competitive position in the global economy. Since 2005, port-related air pollution emissions in San Pedro Bay have dropped 87% for diesel particulate matter, 58% for nitrogen oxides, 97% for sulfur oxides and 13% for greenhouse gases. The Clean Air Action Plan was originally approved in 2006.

The ports will take public comments at the advisory meeting to receive input on CAAP implementation. The agenda will be posted on the CAAP website’s Stakeholder Advisory Group page prior to the meeting.