2020 September 30 10:23
Bunker prices decrease in the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
Global oil prices decrease in response to recent news
According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:
Average price of IFO-380 HS - $225 pmt (-$13).
Average price of MGO - $330 pmt (-$15).
Average price of ULSFO - $315 pmt (-$20).
Average VLSFO 0,5% - $290 pmt (-$5).
Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam decreased by $6 on the average:
- IFO-380 НS - $250
- MGO - $320
- ULSFO 0,1% - $310
- VLSFO 0,5% - $300
The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.
