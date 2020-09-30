2020 September 30 10:23

Bunker prices decrease in the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)

Global oil prices decrease in response to recent news

According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:

Average price of IFO-380 HS - $225 pmt (-$13).

Average price of MGO - $330 pmt (-$15).

Average price of ULSFO - $315 pmt (-$20).

Average VLSFO 0,5% - $290 pmt (-$5).

Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam decreased by $6 on the average:

- IFO-380 НS - $250

- MGO - $320

- ULSFO 0,1% - $310

- VLSFO 0,5% - $300



The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.