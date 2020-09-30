2020 September 30 09:27

Oil prices continue decreasing

Oil prices fell by 0.64%-1.12%

As of September 30 (08:16 Moscow time), Brent Crude futures price fell by 1.12% to $40.57 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.64% to $39.04 per barrel.



OPEC+ approved on April 12, 2020, new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.