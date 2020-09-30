  The version for the print

  • 2020 September 30 09:27

    Oil prices continue decreasing

    Oil prices fell by 0.64%-1.12%

    As of September 30 (08:16 Moscow time), Brent Crude futures price fell by 1.12% to $40.57 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.64% to $39.04 per barrel.

    OPEC+ approved on April 12, 2020, new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.

2020 September 30

18:06 Drone delivers package to inland vessel in port of Rotterdam
17:52 Investments into Astrakhan Region SEZ to exceed RUB 25 billion by 2026
17:36 Yang Ming announces new Chairman
17:20 Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard launches minesweeper of Project 12700, Georgy Kurbatov
17:06 Nexans to supply 46 kilometers of umbilicalsto Subsea 7 for Senegal’s first offshore oil development
16:57 LR awards Digital Safe Security certification to Evergreen for its 12k TEU container ship newbuilding
16:46 APM Terminals Poti reports record box throughput in Sept
16:28 Nikolai Artyomov appointed as General Director of Murmansk Shipping Company
16:19 Maersk despatches first train from Rotterdam to China
16:05 Austal Australia delivers 83 metre trimaran ferry to Jr Kyushu Jet Ferry
15:53 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches dry cargo carrier Alfa Atlant
15:25 Acceptance/delivery certificate signed for Victor Chernomyrdin icebreaker
15:02 NYK Group RORO carrier rescues fishermen at the Strait of Malacca
14:17 Maersk launches its cold store in South Africa
14:12 Finnpilot to undergo reorganisation as of 1 October 2020
13:24 Port of San Diego celebrates completion of Tenth Avenue Marine Terminal modernization project
13:10 RS introduces new distinguishing marks for class notation
12:09 Detachment of RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet returned to Vladivostok after long range campaign in Asia-Pacific region
11:31 Russia’s seaborne cargo traffic turnover to rise by some 10% in 2020
11:04 Port of Los Angeles and Port of Long Beach to host Clean Air Action Plan update meeting
10:50 Rosmorport announces tender for dredging in Kavkaz port’s water area
10:23 Bunker prices decrease in the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:36 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Sept 30
09:35 Scorpio Bulkers announces the sale of a Kamsarmax vessel
09:27 Oil prices continue decreasing
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of September 29
08:33 Keppel reaffirms Vision 2030 and rolls out next steps for implementation
07:29 ADNOC signs 25-year agreement to service all petroleum ports in Abu Dhabi

2020 September 29

19:01 Carnival Cruise Line’s Mardi Gras departs on sea trials
18:37 Great Lakes announces receipt of $105 mln Jacksonville deepening award
18:03 Kongsberg Digital wins contract to deliver cutting-edge engine room simulator to German training institute
17:55 Murmansk Commercial Seaport expands its fleet of equipment
17:31 Milaha signs deal with Schlumberger
17:16 Expansion of Aberdeen Harbour by Van Oord in full swing
17:08 HHLA invests in the Adriatic Port of Trieste
16:29 Record-high number of international cruise ships to arrive at the Port of HaminaKotka next year
16:05 Hamworthy Pumps makes strong re-entry to tanker market
15:44 New BIMCO Shipping KPI version offers improved benchmarking concept
15:32 Free energy scan for inland vessels is to stimulate the use of shore power
15:05 Mir sailing training ship accepts new shift of cadets
14:30 Admiral Essen frigate of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet passes Black Sea Straits towards Mediterranean Sea
13:58 Traficom surveyed Maritime professionals’ opinions regarding N2000 fairway and nautical chart reform
13:13 Victor Shitukhin is appointed as Acting Director of its Ship Repair Plant ‘Nerpa’
12:49 Lotos shipyard lays down two self-propelled dredgers
12:11 Bunker prices decrease in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
11:47 Port of Antwerp focuses heavily on general cargo: search begun for breakbulk candidate for Churchill Dock
11:27 Joint oil spill exercise tests inter-agency response and cooperation amidst COVID-19 pandemic
10:46 New impetus for digitalization of shipping in the COVID-19 pandemic
10:09 IAPH presents guidelines for LNG-powered vessels during port calls
09:54 Oil prices are decreasing
09:35 Port Authority of Singapore holds joint oil spill exercise
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of September 28
08:58 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Sept 29

2020 September 28

18:57 Okeanis Eco Tankers announces one year VLCC time charter
18:27 Bumi Armada secures third FPSO project in India
18:07 Wilhelmsen and thyssenkrupp step-up collaboration, establishing 3D printing joint venture targeting the maritime industry
17:59 RF Government to allocate RUB 27.6 billion for construction of two scientific research ships
17:28 Port of Long Beach announces closure of traffic routes leading to the Gerald Desmond Bridge
17:05 Maersk Supply Service and Ørsted to test offshore charging buoy to reduce vessel emissions
17:02 Oboronlogistics completed Northern Delivery programme of 2020