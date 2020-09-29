2020 September 29 17:55

Murmansk Commercial Seaport expands its fleet of equipment

Murmansk Commercial Seaport (MCS JSC) says it has expanded the fleet of special equipment with the CASE SV 185 skid steer loader.



The loader is intended for various operations. With its 6 halogen lamps it ensures a 360-degree visibility in the night time.



With a variety of attachments, the new equipment can be used for different purposes. Its capacity is about 800 kilograms. The loader features high fuel efficiency and ensures minimized impact on the environment.



Murmansk Commercial Seaport JSC (MMTP JSC, a company of SUEK Group) was established in 1994. MMTP operates 17 berths with total length of about 3 km. The waters depths allow the port accommodate vessels with draft of up to 15.5 meters and length of over 265 meters.