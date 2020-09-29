2020 September 29 19:01

Carnival Cruise Line’s Mardi Gras departs on sea trials

Carnival Cruise Line’s new Mardi Gras is shown here departing on its sea trials this morning from the Meyer Turku shipyard in Turku, Finland. The vessel will spend 10 days at sea before returning to the dock for final preparations for its departure for the U.S., the company said in its release.

The first ship in North America to be powered by Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), Mardi Gras is scheduled to enter service from Port Canaveral, Fla., Feb. 6, 2021, operating week-long itineraries.