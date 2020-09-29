2020 September 29 17:16

Expansion of Aberdeen Harbour by Van Oord in full swing

Aberdeen Harbour Board has awarded two contracts for rock removal and revetment work for the Aberdeen South Harbour expansion project to Van Oord. Last week Van Oord’s backhoe Razende Bol joined backhoe Goliath at the project site in Scotland, the company said in its release.

The Harbour expansion project is the largest marine infrastructure project underway in the United Kingdom. After completion it will open significant opportunities for the region, in both new and existing international markets.



The profile work for the harbour basin and the shore protection is expected to be completed in time for the coming winter. Part of the work will be executed by the Goliath, which has been deployed on large-scale port expansion projects around the world. The Razende Bol is a well-known guest in the United Kingdom’s coastal waters. The backhoe has worked on several outfall projects over the years, recently at Withernsea, fifty kilometres north of Hull. The backhoes are accompanied by 3 split hopper barges.