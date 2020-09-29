2020 September 29 16:29

Record-high number of international cruise ships to arrive at the Port of HaminaKotka next year

It has been confirmed by now that international cruise ships will call at the Port of HaminaKotka on 14 occasions next year, the port says in a press release. The ships will arrive at the Kantasatama Harbour and at the Hamina and/or Mussalo Harbours; the final destination of the ships for the latter two will be confirmed at a later date.

If the global pandemic situation will settle down to allow normal numbers of passengers on the cruise ships, the ships are expected to bring almost 40,000 cruise guests and more than 10,000 crew members to the Kotka-Hamina region. The towns of Hamina and Kotka will co-ordinate the services to be offered to the international guests in close co-operation with the Port of HaminaKotka.

Cruise ships will visit the Port of HaminaKotka in 2021 as follows:

13 March 2021 Kantasatama

10 June 2021 Kantasatama

28 June 2021 Hamina/Mussalo

29 June 2021 Kantasatama

1 July 2021 Hamina/Mussalo

11 July 2021 Kantasatama

15 July 2021 Hamina/Mussalo

15 July 2021 Hamina/Mussalo

22 July 2021 Hamina/Mussalo

27 July 2021 Kantasatama

29 July 2021 Hamina/Mussalo

12 August 2021 Hamina/Mussalo

18 August 2021 Hamina/Mussalo

25 August 2021 Hamina/Mussalo