2020 September 29 15:32

Free energy scan for inland vessels is to stimulate the use of shore power

As of today inland vessels can be registered as a candidate for a free energy scan. With these energy scans North Sea Port, Port of Antwerp and the Flemish public authorities (De Vlaamse Waterweg and Departement Mobility and Public Works) want to stimulate the use of shore power, North Sea Port says in a press release.

Shore power is an environmentally friendly and silent way to provide electricity to inland vessels.

The energy scan will be carried out on board of the vessel by a specialist, who will look at both the electrical installation and at the power consumption. The specialist’s report will give the owner of the vessel a better insight in power consumption on board and will offer solutions to reduce it. This will enable the owner to reduce the costs of shore power to a minimum.