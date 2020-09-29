2020 September 29 14:30

Admiral Essen frigate of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet passes Black Sea Straits towards Mediterranean Sea

The frigate "Admiral Essen" of the Black Sea Fleet (BSF) began passing the Black sea Straits of the Bosphorus and Dardanelles in the direction of the Mediterranean sea, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

The crew of the frigate makes a planned transition from the Black sea to the far sea zone.

In the Mediterranean, the frigate "Admiral Essen" will be part of the forces of the permanent formation of the Navy.

In the far sea zone, the ship will replace the crew of the frigate "Admiral Makarov", which has been performing special tasks since June 2020.