2020 September 29 18:03

Kongsberg Digital wins contract to deliver cutting-edge engine room simulator to German training institute

Kongsberg Digital (KDI) has won an international public tender to supply the Maritime Center in Flensburg University of Applied Sciences in Germany with a complete K-Sim engine room simulator package, the company said in its release.



Scheduled for August 2021, the extensive delivery includes a K-Sim Engine Full Mission engine room simulator and a K-Sim Engine desktop classroom configuration. In addition, the university has ordered six different K-Sim Engine models to achieve the desired training outcomes for a variety of propulsion and engine types.

To meet modern shipping training needs KDI will also develop an entirely new model based on the machinery configuration from a next-generation LNG Carrier propelled by two MAN ME-GI low-speed engines that can operate on LNG, MGO and HFO: the K-Sim Engine LNG Carrier MAN ME GI L22. The model will be specifically designed to meet new safety and sustainability requirements in shipping. It will enable students to attain expertise in operating two-stroke LNG-fueled engines, with an emphasis on safety-related LNG handling which aims to minimize risk to personnel and the marine environment.

Additionally, to enable IGF code training in LNG bunkering procedures, the DEDF42 Cruise Ferry model – based on a pioneering Dual Fuel passenger ship – is also included in the delivery. To comply with the Ballast Water Management Convention, several of the included models have a combined electrolysis and filter system in order to meet IMO and USCG requirements for such a system.

Kongsberg Digital’s new K-Sim Engine eLearning modules are also included with the delivery. These are accessible via K-Sim Connect, a pioneering cloud-based ecosystem providing members with a range of simulation services and tangible benefits. Simple and straightforward to use, it provides instructors with the possibility to upload, share and manage exercises for eLearning purposes. Students can obtain access to the simulation exercises at any time or location, simply by logging in.