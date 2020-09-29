2020 September 29 13:13

Victor Shitukhin is appointed as Acting Director of its Ship Repair Plant ‘Nerpa’

Ship Repair Center ‘Zvezdochka’ JSC (a part of United Shipbuilding Corporation JSC) says Victor Shitukhin is appointed as Acting Director of its Ship Repair Plant ‘Nerpa’ from 1 July 2019.

Victor Shitukhinhas been working in the industry for 35 years having started as an apprentice mechanic at Sevmash. From 2001, he was holding the positions of naval constructor, senior naval constructor, head of group at the Naval Construction Department of Zvezdochka. In 2014-2020, was a deputy to the naval constructor – deputy head of the department for recovery of operationability of nuclear-powered submarines (of II and III generations).



Arkady Oganyan who had been heading Nerpa from 2010 has been appointed as the First Deputy to the Director of the shipyard.



Ship Repair Plant “Nerpa”, a branch of Ship Repair Center “Zvezdochka” (USC) is a company offering comprehensive repair of military ships, equipment and systems as well as scrapping of ships including those with nuclear power plants and construction of different vessels with the launching weight of over 10,000 tonnes and legth of over 100 meters. The shipyard is located in Snezhnogorsk of the Murmansk Region.



Ship Repair Center ‘Zvezdochka’ (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) was established in 1954. Apart from the head organization in Severodvinsk, Zvezdochka has branches on the Barents, White, Azov, Black and Caspian Seas.

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates the bulk of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.