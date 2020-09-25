2020 September 25 09:30

Oil prices rise in hope of demand

Oil prices rose by 0.55%-0.6%

As of September 24 (08:09 Moscow time), Brent Crude futures price grew by 0.55% to $42.17 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange grew by 0.6% to $40.55 per barrel.



OPEC+ approved on April 12, 2020, new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.