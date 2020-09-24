2020 September 24 18:37

Kongsberg Digital develops cloud-based simulators for maritime industry, with funds from Innovation Norway

Kongsberg Digital develops cloud-based simulation technology to support advanced operational studies, research and education in the maritime industry.



The use of increasingly advanced equipment and an elevated focus on safety and sustainability has raised the bar for innovative new solutions to collect, simulate and share data to assist in optimization of vessel operations.

With its digital expertise, Kongsberg Digital is central to this industrial shift. Its advanced simulation technology has huge potential and is already in use by several international projects focused on developing digital twins and autonomous vessels. In addition, the company continues to develop its simulation technology in support of new competence requirements. It is this focus on improving the quality of maritime education and training which has led to a recent funding award from Innovation Norway of NOK 24 million, to be dedicated to developing cloud-based simulation solutions for teaching and practicing navigation.

By combining KONGSBERG’s world-leading simulation technology with Azure, Microsoft’s cloud-based infrastructure, Kongsberg Digital will develop a cloud-based simulation solution for navigation-related training according to the IMO’s International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW). The resulting simulator will – unlike traditional simulators which are demanding in terms of space and hardware – be a highly cost-effective teaching tool, which can be made available to more students, at any time and in any place.

As an example, countries who do not normally have the resources to invest in expensive simulators will now be able to grant students the ability to carry out online learning (e-learning) according to STCW requirements, and to acquire key basic skills such as the use of RADAR, navigation and maneuvering. The cloud simulator will also assist in crisis management and other more advanced training, and will accommodate requirements for post-qualification education of navigators and help simplify the certificate renewal process.

The research community at the University of South-Eastern Norway (USN) is also taking part in this innovative project, and will contribute to developing the professional curriculum and in necessary research activities to optimize the instructional technology and educational aspects of the cloud-based training solution.