2020 September 24 17:12

Esben Poulsson reappointed as ICS Chairman for a new term

During its Virtual Annual General Meeting on 15 September, the board of the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) reappointed Esben Poulsson, the current Chairman of ICS for a further two-year term.



Since assuming office in 2016, Mr Poulsson has been at the helm of the shipping industry’s principal trade association. He has overseen ICS’s engagement with international bodies, national governments, and industry organisations on the key issues impacting international shipping. In the past year, under Mr Poulsson’s leadership, ICS submitted, along with other industry partners, a radical proposal to IMO for the establishment of a US$ 5 billion global R&D fund to accelerate the research and development of zero-carbon technologies. During his tenure the sector has also seen the switch to low sulphur fuel per the IMO 2020 targets.



As the leading representative of the world’s shipowners, Mr Poulsson has been at the forefront of the on-going crew change crisis as well. Since the beginning of the pandemic, ICS has made every effort to facilitate the repatriation of seafarers trapped onboard vessels due to COVID-19 related restrictions on travel and movement.



During the meeting Mr Gerardo Borromeo from the Philippines was also appointed as a Vice Chair in succession to Mr Mark Martecchini from Liberia.