2020 September 24 16:24

Severnaya Verf starts cutting steel for seventh trawler of Project 170701 for NOREBO Group

Severnaya Verf shipyard says it has started cutting steel for the seventh processing trawler of Project 170701 intended for BLAF JSC (a company of NOREBO Group).

The keel-laying ceremony is scheduled for November with the ship delivery expected in two years.

According to the statement, it is the first of four trawlers of the series intended for operation in the Far East Basin. The ship’s design foresees a production capacity of up to 230 tonnes per day.



According to Pavel Kosolapov, Technical Director of Norebo, design concept of the trawler was developed in Iceland but all project documentation was developed ‘from scratch’ by domestic engineers and designers.



Norebo is to invest up to RUB 38.4 billion in construction of 10 processing trawlers. The series is intended for bottom and pelagic trawling, processing and storage of fish. The ships’ multifunctional fish processing plants are intended for production of fillet, minced fish, fish liver and fish flower.

On 31 August 2020 Severnaya Verf shipyard launched the lead processing trawler of Project 170701, Kapitan Sokolov ordered by NOREBO Group’s Rybprominvest.

Severnaya Verf shipyard (corporate member of United Shipbuilding Corporation) is among leading shipbuilding companies of Russia’s defence industry. The company was founded on November 14, 1912, as Putilovskaya Shipyard. Since then the shipbuilding company has built more than 600 warships and commercial vessels, including cruisers, destroyers, minesweepers, patrol vessels and submarines destroyers, research and passenger vessels, timber cargo carriers, trawlers, container ships and Ro-Ro vessels, tugboats and floating docks. The shipyard’s backlog of orders currently includes the series of frigates, corvettes and other vessels.

Established in 1997, Norebo is one of Russia’s three largest fishing companies. The group numbers 16 fishing companies in the North-West Region and in the Far East of Russia. The group’s fleet consists of over 40 medium-size and large-size fishing ships operating in all key fishing areas of the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. With its head office in Murmansk, Norebo sells its products both in Russia and in the foreign markets. The company employs 3,300 people.



