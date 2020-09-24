2020 September 24 15:26

Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to invest in Sovcomflot, says RDIF CEO

In September, Sovcomflot announced its intention list on the Moscow Exchange



The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is going to invest in Sovcomflot, RIA Novosti cites RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev.



“The Far East is of prime priority for us. Together with our partners we have already invested several billion of dollars in a number of projects there ... Our particular plan is to invest in Sovcomflot and other companies in the region”, said Kirill Dmitriev.



On September 15, Sovcomflot announced its intention to conduct an initial public offering of ordinary shares of the Company and to list on the Moscow Exchange.

When commenting on Sovcomflot’s announcement, Anton Siluanov, Minister of Finance of the Russian Federation, said that the state share in authorized capital of Sovcomflot may be decreased to 75% plus one share according to a three-year privatization plan.

RDIF was created in 2011 under the leadership of the President and Prime Minister of Russia to co-invest alongside top global investors, acting as a catalyst for direct investment in Russia.

