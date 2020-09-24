  The version for the print

  • 2020 September 24 14:39

    Russian Railways launches regular multimodal service from China to Europe via the ports of Kaliningrad and Hamburg

    Pilot shipments by the service were organized in August-September 2020

    United Transport and Logistics Company JSC (UTLC ERA, a subsidiary of Russian Railways OJSC) and Belintertrans Germany GmbH (BIT-Germany) launch a regular multimodal service on the Altynkol – Kaliningrad – Hamburg route, says press center of Russian Railways.

    The service will let arrange reliable transportation of container by mixed water/railway route with a competitive travel time.

    The pilot shipments were organized in August-September 2020 with a transit time between Chongqing and Hamburg of 12-14 days.The service will operate on a regular basis from October.

    The intention to use the new multimodal route has already been confirmed by ITLG (for cargoes from Xian), CDIRS (for cargoes from Chengdu) and by DHL.

    According to the statement, the new multimodal route via the ports of Kaliningrad and Hamburg allows for a considerable reduction of transit time.

    UTLC ERA will provide the railway transportation from the Altynkol station, in the Chinese border with Kazakhstan, to the ports of the Kaliningrad region and vice versa. BIT-Germany will organise a regular sea link between the ports of the Kaliningrad Region and the port of Hamburg.

