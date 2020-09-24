2020 September 24 13:40

Freeport of Riga Authority signs Declaration of Cooperation with Port of Shenzhen

On 23 September 2020, the Freeport of Riga Authority remotely took part in signing of the Shenzhen Declaration as a part of the World Port Strategy Forum, FRA says in a press release.

As the world economy integration process develops and new generation IT technology improves, the world marches into an age characterised by comprehensive compatibility and mutually linked well-being and coexistence more and more quickly. In this process, ports play the important role of connecting the world and distributing. Ports become greener, they adapt to automation and their operations rely on smart solutions, such as 5G, big data, cloud computing, the Internet of things, artificial intelligence and other contemporary IT solutions. It is not just following a general trend: it is an approach necessary to improve the coordinated management of ports and shipping industry around the world and thus also the overall competitiveness of the industry.

Considering the above tendencies, the Shenzhen Declaration is based on three key principles: innovations of the international port network cooperation model, deepening the strategic cooperation of smart ports, and united development and management of a worldwide port and shipping delivery chain ecosystem.

The Declaration encompasses feasibility studies of worldwide port and shipping delivery chain alliance creation, reinforcing mechanisms for cooperation and exchange of experience, increasing areas of cooperation, strengthening attempts at cooperation, promoting the development of smart ports, as well as promoting the strategic importance of a worldwide network of ports in the world economy and trade industry.

Deepening the strategic cooperation between smart ports foresees strengthening the exchange of research, talents and experience within the port and trade industries, as well as promoting the realisation of common smart port construction projects.

In regards to creating and managing a united delivery chain ecosystem, the declaration foresees optimising and reconstructing the operational flow of port and shipping delivery chains, emphasising the importance of improved coordination between and integration of industries related to ports and shipping, as well as creating a worldwide community of port and shipping interests.