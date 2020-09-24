2020 September 24 12:48

Bunker prices decrease in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)

Global oil prices are going down amid concerns over COVID-19 second wave

According to Bunker Price Bulletin of IAA PortNews, the average indicative price at the port of Vladivostok for IFO-380 НS - $235 pmt, MGO (DMB) - $405 pmt, VLSFO 0.5% - $320.

The market players say the prices are just indicative with limited volumes of non-compliant fuel oil available and low demand of it in the area.

The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.

Bunker prices at the port of Singapore:

- IFO-380 НS - $265

- VLSFO 0,5% - $325

- MGO - $335

From 1 January 2020 the global upper limit on the sulphur content of ships' fuel oil is reduced to 0.50%.