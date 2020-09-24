2020 September 24 15:02

Diana Shipping announces the sale of a Capesize Dry bulk vessel

Diana Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, today announced that it has signed, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, a Memorandum of Agreement to sell to an unaffiliated third party, the 2006-built vessel “Sideris GS”, with delivery to the buyer latest by January 20, 2021, for a sale price of US$11.5 million before commissions.

Upon completion of the aforementioned sale and the previously announced sale of a Panamax dry bulk vessel, the m/v Coronis, Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet will consist of 38 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 12 Panamax).

As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet, including the m/v Sideris GS and the m/v Coronis, is approximately 5.0 million dwt with a weighted average age of 9.96 years.

About the Company

Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.