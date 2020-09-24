2020 September 24 12:25

ZIM launches new China-Australia Express Line

ZIM is entering the Australian market with a fast service connecting China with major ports in Australia, the company said in its release.

The new service, named China Australia Express (CAX), will offer 11-day transit time from South China to Sydney – one of the fastest in the market – along with additional advantages and superb customer service.

The new China-Australia service, planned to commence in mid-October 2020, will have the following rotation:

Ningbo – Shanghai – Yantian – Sydney – Melbourne – Brisbane – Ningbo

The service will deploy 6X2500 TEU vessels with extensive capacity and plugs for refrigerated cargo. A fleet of new, advanced reefer units fitted with ZIMonitor system for constant monitoring and damage prevention will be available to customers on the new service.