  The version for the print

  • 2020 September 24 12:25

    ZIM launches new China-Australia Express Line

    ZIM is entering the Australian market with a fast service connecting China with major ports in Australia, the company said in its release.

    The new service, named China Australia Express (CAX), will offer 11-day transit time from South China to Sydney – one of the fastest in the market – along with additional advantages and superb customer service.

    The new China-Australia service, planned to commence in mid-October 2020, will have the following rotation:

    Ningbo – Shanghai – Yantian – Sydney – Melbourne – Brisbane – Ningbo

    The service will deploy 6X2500 TEU vessels with extensive capacity and plugs for refrigerated cargo. A fleet of new, advanced reefer units fitted with ZIMonitor system for constant monitoring and damage prevention will be available to customers on the new service.

Другие новости по темам: ZIM  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 September 24

18:07 Wärtsilä ranked first in UN challenge to fight climate change with big data
17:45 Alco Bio Fuel, Messer Benelux and IJsfabriek Strombeek once again invest in recycling CO2 in North Sea Port
17:20 World’s first subsea compression system passes five years in operation
17:12 Esben Poulsson reappointed as ICS Chairman for a new term
16:48 Okskaya Shipyard launches first multipurpose dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59 for Astrol
16:24 Severnaya Verf starts cutting steel for seventh trawler of Project 170701 for NOREBO Group
15:50 ASCO's vessel “Razul Rza” sent to outer waters after repairs
15:26 Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to invest in Sovcomflot, says RDIF CEO
15:02 Diana Shipping announces the sale of a Capesize Dry bulk vessel
14:39 Russian Railways launches regular multimodal service from China to Europe via the ports of Kaliningrad and Hamburg
14:17 MABUX releases its weekly review of bunker market
14:02 Fincantieri starts dry dock works for experimental vessel Zeus
13:40 Freeport of Riga Authority signs Declaration of Cooperation with Port of Shenzhen
13:21 IMO celebrates World Maritime Day 2020
13:08 Total and MOL officially name the world’s largest LNG bunker vessel
12:48 Bunker prices decrease in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
12:25 ZIM launches new China-Australia Express Line
12:11 Inmarsat Fleet Lte service coverage extended to Gulf of Mexico following successful trials with V.Ships Offshore
11:32 Ships of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet take part in "Kavkaz-2020" maneuvers
11:14 Port of Trelleborg offers their shipping customers reliable and fast internet with Nowhere Networks
11:13 "Tatarstan" missile ship of RF Navy’s Caspian Flotilla involved in "Kavkaz-2020" maneuvers
10:09 CTI-Maritec receives DNV GL approval for ballast water testing
09:57 Muuga freight station of Rail Baltica is to be designed by SWECO Projekt AS
09:36 MPC Container Ships ASA announces appointment of new CFO
09:29 Oil prices decrease amid concern over demand/supply imbalance
09:11 Baltic Dry Index as of September 23
08:40 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Sept 24

2020 September 23

18:15 HMM opens Fleet Control Centre
17:35 Stena develops a solution to use recycled batteries in charging stations at port
17:05 Philippine Ports Authority COVID-19 Molecular Testing Center for seafarers now operational
16:42 British Ports responds to reasonable worst-case scenario Brexit assumptions
16:17 Vestdavit wins contract to supply six Australian Navy patrol boats
16:03 ABB powers P&O super-ferries towards new sustainable transport era
15:43 Royal Niestern Sander orders SCHOTTEL thrusters for world’s first shallow-draught ice-breaking walk-to-work vessel
15:25 FESCO’s Board of Directors elected new Management Board
15:03 Kalmar’s fuel-efficient terminal tractor solutions selected by Yilport for fleet expansion at Puerto Bolívar and Gävle container terminals
14:47 RF Government to revise comprehensive plan for upgrading and expanding core infrastructure
14:30 U.S. Coast Guard awards four more fast response cutters to Bollinger Shipyards
14:01 ESPO expresses commitment of European ports to play their part in helping shipping sector decarbonise
13:28 Travelling by ferry between Finland and Sweden is now permitted without restrictions
13:19 Damen delivers ASD Tug 2810 to Thomas Service Maritimes
13:02 Van Oord’s Deep Dig-It trencher buries cables to 5,5 metres depth for offshore grid connection
12:44 Nakhodka Shipyard launched two self-propelled freight/passenger barges ordered by Kamchatka Transport Ministry
12:15 Construction of LNG transshipment facility in Kamchatka put under special control of RF Government
12:01 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to North Africa and to the Mediterranean
11:53 Maersk partners with IB Cargo to offer tailored logistics solutions for IKEA Supply AG in Romania
11:09 Konecranes wins Automation Service Contract in Indonesia
10:51 Bunker prices increase in the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
10:32 IAA PortNews offers photos from farewell ceremony for Project 22220 icebreaker Arktika leaving for Murmansk
10:13 BlueWater Reporting: Asia-South America trades sees high demand, equipment shortages
10:00 RF Government approves new NSR navigation rules
09:41 Oil prices decrease amid information about growing US reserves
09:29 Maritime Safety Committee adopts resolution on Recommended action to facilitate ship crew change
09:26 Baltic Dry Index as of September 22
09:12 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Sept 23
08:48 MPA and SMI launched a joint call for proposals on the electrification of harbourcraft in the port of Singapore

2020 September 22

18:24 FESCO launches new maritime service from ports of China and USA to Chukotka
18:06 Aker Solutions wins electrification work for Lundin Energy Norway
17:49 Onezhsky Shipyard launches yet another self-propelled hopper barge of Project NV-600
17:36 DNV GL – Maritime releases the fourth edition of its Maritime Forecast to 2050