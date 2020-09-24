2020 September 24 12:11

Inmarsat Fleet Lte service coverage extended to Gulf of Mexico following successful trials with V.Ships Offshore

Inmarsat, the world leader in global mobile satellite communications, will extend its unique ‘three-in-one’ Fleet LTE coverage for offshore service vessels to the Gulf of Mexico, following successful trials with V.Ships Offshore in the North Sea area, the company said in its release.

In conjunction with Inmarsat’s service provider One Net, the North Sea trials were undertaken with ship management company V.Ships Offshore at the beginning of 2020, delivering hybrid connectivity via 4G cellular plus satellite coverage on VSAT Ka-band and L-band, without the complication of dual billing or the risk of disconnection. V.Ships Offshore, based in Aberdeen, covers ship management and technical services, as well as crew management and recruitment.

The new Gulf of Mexico coverage extension adds to the existing agreement already in place with subsea fibre and offshore LTE network operator, Tampnet, following the Fleet LTE North Sea service launch in November 2019.

The expansion of the Fleet LTE service means customers in both the North Sea and Gulf of Mexico can access high speed 4G, Fleet Xpress maritime VSAT Ka-band and continuous L-band connectivity within a single, fully managed hybrid package.



Inmarsat Fleet LTE is available in a range of service bands that deliver data speeds of up to 40 Mbps with round trip delay of around 35-40ms. However, when LTE is not available, services automatically switch over to Ka-band Fleet Xpress committed information rates, with continuous back-up from L-band FleetBroadband.



About Inmarsat

Inmarsat is the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications. It owns and operates the world’s most diverse global portfolio of mobile telecommunications satellite networks, and holds a multi-layered, global spectrum portfolio, covering L-band, Ka-band and S-band, enabling unparalleled breadth and diversity in the solutions it provides. Inmarsat’s long-established global distribution network includes not only the world’s leading channel partners but also its own strong direct retail capabilities, enabling end to end customer service assurance.



About Tampnet

Tampnet was founded in 2001 in Stavanger, Norway and operates the world’s largest offshore high capacity communication network in the North Sea and the Gulf of Mexico, serving customers within Oil & Gas, Wind Energy, Maritime and Carrier sectors with first class telecommunications. The company employs more than 100 people, is headquartered in Stavanger, Norway and has offices in the UK, the Netherlands, USA, Brazil and Australia. Tampnet connects offshore installations to redundant and reliable terrestrial networks with high capacity and low latency (high speed).

Tampnet also installs and operates offshore 4G LTE coverage networks enabling roaming and the digital transformation and internet of things (IoT) on offshore oil & gas platforms, offshore windfarms and service vessels and other commercial vessels.

Tampnet International Carrier is Tampnet’s European and transatlantic fibre infrastructure network, passing through eight selected countries. Tampnet International Carrier is all about connectivity, capacity, speed and milliseconds – data transfer with minimum delay - without compromising quality and reliability.