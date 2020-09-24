  The version for the print

  2020 September 24 11:32

    Ships of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet take part in "Kavkaz-2020" maneuvers

    As part of the "Kavkaz-2020", ships of the Black Sea Fleet (BSF) blocked conditional sea supply channels for illegal armed formations of international terrorist organizations on the Black sea coast of the Krasnodar territory, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

    During this stage of the exercise, the crews of the patrol ships "Pavel Derzhavin" and "Dmitry Rogachev" together with the crews of anti-sabotage boats worked out interaction to search for and destruction of enemy surface vehicles trying to deliver ammunition and food to the coast for terrorists.

    More than 20 ships and boats of the fleet perform tasks at sea within the framework of the "Kavkaz-2020", including: the flagship of the Black Sea Fleet, the guards missile cruiser "Moscow", the patrol ship "Pytlivy", the small missile ships "Vyshny Volochyok" and "Orekhovo-Zuyevo", the large landing ships "Caesar Kunikov", "Azov" and "Novocherkassk", the missile boats "Naberezhnye Chelny", "Ivanovets", "Shuya" and R-60, as well as the rocket ship "Samum" air cushion. At various stages of the exercise, naval and coastal formations, as well as fleet aviation, perform a complex of rocket and artillery firing, as well as missile and bomb attacks on sea, coastal and air targets.

    The maneuvers "Kavkaz-2020" will be held from 21 to 26 September 2020 at the internal ranges of the Southern Military District – "Prudboy"," Ashuluk", "Kapustin Yar", ground-based aviation ranges "Arzgirsky" and "Kopanskaya", as well as in the waters of the Black and Caspian seas.

    Military formations from Armenia, Belarus, China, Myanmar and Pakistan are invited to the exercise to practice joint actions as part of groups of troops (forces). Representatives of Azerbaijan, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Sri-Lanka plan to participate as observers.

    In total, about 80 people are expected to be involved in the maneuvers "Kavkaz-2020" (including formations and units of combat, logistics and technical support, as well as air defence, navy and special forces units (National guard and Ministry of Emergency Situations). At the same time, the maximum number of personnel involved in military units that fall under the Vienna document of 2011 in the exercise, conducted under a single operational command, will be up to 12,900 military personnel. Up to 250 tanks, up to 450 infantry fighting vehicles and armored personnel carriers, up to 200 artillery systems and multiple launch rocket systems will be involved in the practical actions of the troops (forces) at the training grounds.

