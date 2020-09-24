2020 September 24 10:09

CTI-Maritec receives DNV GL approval for ballast water testing

CTI-Maritec has received approval from classification society DNV GL as a test facility capable of undertaking ballast water system commissioning tests in line with new ballast water rules set to enter-into-force in October 2021, the company said in its release.

The Approval of Service Supplier (AoSS) certification, the first of three classification society approvals expected this year, allows CTI-Maritec to perform biological efficacy testing on DNV GL-classed vessels during the system commissioning stage.

During the AoSS certification process, DNV GL reviewed CTI-Maritec’s standard operating procedures, including detailed, step-by-step sampling methodology and analysis and the relevant quality control procedures. The procedures for indicative and detailed analysis were also assessed to ensure they meet the requirements set out in BWM.2/Circ.42/Rev.1) and the D2 standard.

While onboard indicative tests are a minimum requirement, if any discharge sample exceeds the regulatory levels, samples must be analysed by accredited laboratories within a matter of hours of the sample being taken.

The organisation currently has several test labs in China and is planning to open further facilities across Asia and the Middle East to meet anticipated demand.

Singapore-headquartered CTI-Maritec, the maritime division of the Centre Testing International Group Co., Ltd., advises regular ballast water testing – at least two times per year for vessels that might be trading in US waters.

ABOUT CTI-MARITEC

Maritec Pte Ltd is a leading marine fuel and lubricant testing, bunker quantity surveying and consultancy service provider in Singapore. Maritec was acquired by the CTI group in June 2020 and will be integrated into the CTI Group’s Marine Division. The CTI Group, with over 10,000 employees world-wide, is one of the foremost providers of Marine Services to the shipping industry. Specializing in Inspection, Testing, Certification and Consultancy in the fields of Maritime Health, Safety and Environment, CTI provides a comprehensive and one-stop HSE solution for clients. Working together, CTI-Maritec will be able to provide existing and new clients with an augmented and wide- ranging set of inspection, testing, certification and consultancy services.