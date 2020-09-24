2020 September 24 09:36

MPC Container Ships ASA announces appointment of new CFO

MPC Container Ships ASA has announced the appointment of Dr. Benjamin Pfeifer as Group CFO commencing 1 January 2021.

Dr. Pfeifer brings to the Company a CFO and corporate finance background from various industries. He will join the Company from Luxembourg-based Garant Holding International S.A. where he presently serves as CFO and member of the Board of Directors. Dr. Pfeifer holds a Doctorate of Economics from the European Business School in Oestrich-Winkel, Germany.

Dr. Pfeifer will succeed the Company’s current CFO, Harald Wilke, who has resigned from his position.



About MPC Container Ships ASA:

MPC Container Ships ASA was formed in April 2017. Its main activity is to own and operate a portfolio of container ships serving intra-regional trade lanes. The Company is registered and has its business office in Oslo, Norway.