2020 September 24 09:29

Oil prices decrease amid concern over demand/supply imbalance

Oil prices fell by 0.96%-1.2%

As of September 23 (08:09 Moscow time), Brent Crude futures price fell by 0.96% to $41.36 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 1.2% to $39.45 per barrel.



OPEC+ approved on April 12, 2020, new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.