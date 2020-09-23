2020 September 23 14:47

RF Government to revise comprehensive plan for upgrading and expanding core infrastructure

The Government of the Russian Federation is set to revise considerably the comprehensive plan for upgrading and expanding core infrastructure (CPCI), Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov said when speaking at the Federation Council.



According to him, financial resources of CPCI will be focused on nine projects: Europe - West China Highway, Eastern Polygon of BAM and Transsib, approaches to the ports of the Azov-Black Sea Basin and the North-West Basin, development of the Central Transport Hub, development of the Northern Sea Route, development of the network of airports, seaports and high-speed traffic.



In 2021-24, allocations for the above mentioned projects are estimated at almost RUB 4 trillion including over RUB 1 trillion of budget allocations. Additional RUB 2 trillion is to be allocated in 2025-30.



