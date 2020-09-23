  The version for the print

  • 2020 September 23 14:01

    ESPO expresses commitment of European ports to play their part in helping shipping sector decarbonise

    As part of the ongoing discussions on the future FuelEU Maritime Initiative, the European Sea Ports Organisation (ESPO) expresses the commitment of European ports to play their part in helping the shipping sector decarbonise.

    ESPO welcomes Europe’s ambition to be the world’s first net zero emission area by 2050 and believes that the greening of shipping is a priority to deliver on this ambition. It is time to act. Enhancing both the development, uptake, use, and availability of sustainable alternative fuels and technologies is crucial to curb the rising CO2 emissions from shipping.

    For Europe’s ports, the best and most effective way forward is a policy which combines clear goals with measures facilitating the uptake of a variety of clean fuels and technologies, overcoming the barriers to the use of sustainable alternative fuels and supporting investments on both the demand and the supply side. 

    Since there is currently no silver bullet to reduce shipping emissions, Europe’s ports believe that a goal-based and technology-neutral approach is best placed to facilitate the deployment of promising potential technologies and allow for innovation as part of a multifuel future.

    To facilitate this approach, ESPO calls for the creation of bottom-up coalitions and framework agreements between all relevant stakeholders in the maritime sector.  Relying on a supporting policy framework at the European level, such coalitions would ensure that the alternative fuels infrastructure available in ports is effectively used and that the demand for alternative fuels infrastructure matches the supply. The approach would help achieve economies of scale and overcome potential hurdles to the deployment of alternative fuels infrastructure, which include uncertain demand, high initial investment costs, and slow and uncertain return on investment.

    The FuelEU Maritime Initiative will have direct implications for alternative fuel infrastructures and must therefore be compatible and well-aligned with existing legislation, specifically the Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Directive. It will require targeted and effective investments in ports. Individual roadmaps at port level are an important tool for ports to assess what is needed and effective in terms of investments, taking into account the diversity of shipping segments and particular circumstances of the port. Coordinated approaches and solutions between stakeholders at port level and between ports must be stimulated.

    The FuelEU maritime initiative should address all ship emissions, both during navigation and at berth. ESPO supports a specific emission reduction target at berth as complementary to the overall emission reduction standard, but this cannot be a way to delay action, or compensate for lacking emission reductions during navigation.

    European legislation, including the FuelEU Maritime Initiative, must provide the appropriate financial support to enable the greening of the maritime sector. This must happen through dedicated funds under new and existing instruments for investments in clean fuel infrastructure for shipping, the creation of clean energy hubs in port areas, and clean energy grid connectivity. To further incentivise the use of clean fuels, the review of the Energy Taxation Directive must provide for a permanent and EU-wide tax exemption for all clean fuels and clean sources of energy. Finally, the deployment and use of infrastructures could also be encouraged using revenues generated by forthcoming market-based measures for shipping. 

    “We welcome the Green Deal ambitions and the proposed EU-wide target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030. Even if the maritime sector is one of the most energy-efficient modes of transport, this ambitious target will require the shipping sector to take urgent action now in order to significantly reduce emissions. It is now important to find the most effective ways to deliver on these ambitions. There is no time to waste, and given the current economic circumstances, there is no money to waste. We cannot go for investments that simply tick arbitrary boxes through prescriptive goals without ensuring the use and uptake of sustainable alternative fuels. Such an approach will not deliver in terms of emission reductions of the shipping sector. We therefore favour an approach which combines clear goals with a supportive policy for the most promising technologies, which would avoid the risk of creating stranding assets. Such a goal-based approach will provide the basis for bottom-up coalitions between stakeholders. We see such a framework as the best guarantee for delivering the decarbonisation of the maritime sector” comments Isabelle Ryckbost, Secretary General ESPO.

Другие новости по темам: ESPO  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 September 23

15:43 Royal Niestern Sander orders SCHOTTEL thrusters for world’s first shallow-draught ice-breaking walk-to-work vessel
15:25 FESCO’s Board of Directors elected new Management Board
15:03 Kalmar’s fuel-efficient terminal tractor solutions selected by Yilport for fleet expansion at Puerto Bolívar and Gävle container terminals
14:47 RF Government to revise comprehensive plan for upgrading and expanding core infrastructure
14:30 U.S. Coast Guard awards four more fast response cutters to Bollinger Shipyards
14:01 ESPO expresses commitment of European ports to play their part in helping shipping sector decarbonise
13:28 Travelling by ferry between Finland and Sweden is now permitted without restrictions
13:19 Damen delivers ASD Tug 2810 to Thomas Service Maritimes
13:02 Van Oord’s Deep Dig-It trencher buries cables to 5,5 metres depth for offshore grid connection
12:44 Nakhodka Shipyard launched two self-propelled freight/passenger barges ordered by Kamchatka Transport Ministry
12:15 Construction of LNG transshipment facility in Kamchatka put under special control of RF Government
12:01 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to North Africa and to the Mediterranean
11:53 Maersk partners with IB Cargo to offer tailored logistics solutions for IKEA Supply AG in Romania
11:09 Konecranes wins Automation Service Contract in Indonesia
10:51 Bunker prices increase in the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
10:32 IAA PortNews offers photos from farewell ceremony for Project 22220 icebreaker Arktika leaving for Murmansk
10:13 BlueWater Reporting: Asia-South America trades sees high demand, equipment shortages
10:00 RF Government approves new NSR navigation rules
09:41 Oil prices decrease amid information about growing US reserves
09:29 Maritime Safety Committee adopts resolution on Recommended action to facilitate ship crew change
09:26 Baltic Dry Index as of September 22
09:12 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Sept 23
08:48 MPA and SMI launched a joint call for proposals on the electrification of harbourcraft in the port of Singapore

2020 September 22

18:24 FESCO launches new maritime service from ports of China and USA to Chukotka
18:06 Aker Solutions wins electrification work for Lundin Energy Norway
17:49 Onezhsky Shipyard launches yet another self-propelled hopper barge of Project NV-600
17:36 DNV GL – Maritime releases the fourth edition of its Maritime Forecast to 2050
17:15 KNUD E. HANSEN introduces new design of icebreaking expedition cruise vessel
16:56 Vyborg Shipyard lays down processing trawler of KMT02.03 design
16:35 "NextGEN" shipping decarbonization concept mooted for green and efficient navigation
16:19 USC and KOMEA create Russia-Korea shipbuilding and ship equipment cluster
16:05 Hopper Dredger First to Sail 2,000 Hours on 100% Sustainable Marine Biofuel
15:34 Boudewijn Siemons appointed as new Port Authority COO
15:10 The largest LNG-powered container ship joins CMA CGM Group's fleet
14:58 Lead nuclear-powered icebreaker of Project 22220, the Arktika, heads out for Murmansk
14:23 Release of containers at Port of Antwerp will be digitalized
14:17 Gazprombank to loan EUR 522 for construction of floating LNG storage units
13:22 Konecranes to start cooperation negotiations in Germany and Finland in its Industrial Equipment business area
13:00 Ships of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet participated in Kavkaz-2020
12:38 Bunker market sees mixed price movements in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
12:15 Dogger Bank wind farm places record-breaking turbine order boosting local jobs
11:49 BIMCO adopts the industry’s first ship sale and leaseback standard
11:46 Operation of Novosibirsk gateway completed in navigation season of 2020
11:20 Rosmorport prepares tender documentation to continue construction of international marine terminal in Pionersky
10:33 IAA PortNews’ webinar “All Ferries. Caspian Basin” scheduled for 30 September 2020
10:09 Port Houston container volumes down 4% to 248,630 TEUs in August 2020
09:55 New gas tanker form paves the way for revision of ASBATANKVOY
09:31 Oil prices are recovering
09:22 Keppel O&M secures two contracts worth approximately $200 million
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of September 21
08:38 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Sept 22

2020 September 21

18:27 CMA CGM announces new PSS, FAK and GRR from Asia to North Europe
18:07 IUMI reports that marine cargo insurance market is “improving amid significant change”
17:43 BIMCO adopts the industry’s first ship sale and leaseback standard
17:21 CMA CGM Group launches “A Humanitarian Ship for Lebanon” campaign to ship emergency humanitarian aid
17:21 USCG prepares for storm, coastal flooding along Texas coast
16:37 Fire on fast rescue craft onboard the M/V Siem Diamond
16:14 LR and the NPL partner on marine autonomy assurance
15:56 FESCO’s container train links Saint-Petersburg and Vladivostok
14:45 Point system developed in Russia for estimation of local content in shipbuilding