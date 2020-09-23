2020 September 23 13:19

Damen delivers ASD Tug 2810 to Thomas Service Maritimes

On 20 th September, Damen Shipyards Group delivered an ASD tug 2810 to Thomas Services Maritimes (TSM) in France, Damen said in its release.

The ASD Tug 2810 is the most successful ASD Tug in Damen’s portfolio, with over 175 deliveries since its introduction in 2002. TSM was looking for a proven vessel and design, 60 tons bollard pull with a short delivery time for its harbour towage operations.

Damen, as pioneer of the standardised shipbuilding philosophy, has long extolled the virtues of building in series for stock. Amongst these is the fast delivery of proven, cost-effective technology. As a result of this practice, Damen was able to deliver the ASD Tug 2810 to TSM in just over six months. This was despite the outbreak of the coronavirus, which naturally lead to some delays in production and prevented the vessel crew from travelling to Albwardy Damen in Dubai, where the tug was being constructed.

However, with implementation of safe working measures and technical acceptance being done remotely, production could continue during this time. In its selection of vessels, TSM is looking for high quality, including outstanding safety and comfort characteristics.

Since the introduction of the ASD Tug 2810, Damen has been continually upgrading the model with state-of-the-art technology in order to maintain its high standards and relevancy.

Joost van der Weiden, Damen sales manager, said, “As family businesses TSM and Damen share common goals and values. Our mutual appreciation for the benefits of standardisation and constant aim for high standards ensures a good fit. As such, we have enjoyed an excellent collaboration with TSM during the construction of this ASD Tug 2810. On behalf of Damen, I wish TSM success with their new vessel.”

The ASD Tug 2810 will be named TSM Houat, after the island of the same name in the department of Morbihan, Brittany. Her home port will be Sète in the Hérault department on the Mediterranean.

Damen Shipyards Group

Damen Shipyards Group operates 36 shipbuilding and repair yards, employing 13,000 people worldwide. Damen has delivered more than 6,500 vessels in more than 100 countries and delivers around 175 vessels annually to customers worldwide. Based on its unique, standardised ship-design concept Damen is able to guarantee consistent quality. Damen’s focus on standardisation, modular construction and keeping vessels in stock leads to short delivery times, low ‘total cost of ownership’, high resale values and reliable performance.

Damen offers a wide range of products, including tugs, workboats, naval and patrol vessels, high speed craft, cargo vessels, dredgers, vessels for the offshore industry, ferries, pontoons and superyachts. For nearly all vessel types Damen offers a broad range of services, including maintenance, spare parts delivery, training and the transfer of (shipbuilding) know-how. Damen also offers a variety of marine components, such as nozzles, rudders, winches, anchors, anchor chains and steel works.

Damen Shiprepair & Conversion (DSC) has a worldwide network of eighteen repair and conversion yards of which twelve are located in North West Europe. Facilities at the yards include more than 50 floating (and covered) drydocks, including the longest, 420 x 80 metres, and the widest, 405 x 90 metres, as well as slopes, ship lifts and indoor halls. Projects range from the smallest simple repairs through Class’ maintenance to complex refits and the complete conversion of large offshore structures. DSC completes around 1,300 repair and maintenance jobs annually, both at yards as well as in ports and during voyage.

Добавить в Словарь Новый список слов для Английский -> Русский... Создать новый список слов...

Копировать

Добавить в Словарь Новый список слов для Английский -> Русский... Создать новый список слов...

Копировать

Добавить в Словарь Новый список слов для Английский -> Русский... Создать новый список слов...

Копировать

Добавить в Словарь Новый список слов для Английский -> Русский... Создать новый список слов...

Копировать

Добавить в Словарь Новый список слов для Английский -> Русский... Создать новый список слов...

Копировать

Добавить в Словарь Новый список слов для Английский -> Русский... Создать новый список слов...

Копировать

Добавить в Словарь Новый список слов для Английский -> Русский... Создать новый список слов...

Копировать