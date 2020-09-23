2020 September 23 15:03

Kalmar’s fuel-efficient terminal tractor solutions selected by Yilport for fleet expansion at Puerto Bolívar and Gävle container terminals

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has signed a deal with Yilport Holding Inc. (Yilport) to supply a total of 38 terminal tractors: 36 Kalmar Ottawa T2 terminal tractors for its Puerto Bolívar terminal in Ecuador and two Kalmar heavy terminal tractors for its Gävle terminal in Sweden.

The order was booked in Cargotec's 2020 Q3 order intake with delivery to be completed in three batches beginning in Q4 of 2020 and ending in Q2 of 2021.

Yilport was established in August 2011 to consolidate the port and container terminal operations of the Yildirim Group. The company acquired Gävle Container Terminal in Sweden in 2014 and expanded into Latin America in 2016 with its acquisition of the Puerto Bolívar terminal in Ecuador, where it is now investing in developing the terminal’s facilities and expanding the equipment fleet.

Kalmar Ottawa T2 terminal tractors feature an ergonomic cab design, fast fifth-wheel lifting and easy-access service points, while Kalmar heavy terminal tractors provide robust reliability and excellent performance when moving heavy loads in any type of conditions.

As part of the agreement Kalmar has guaranteed a maximum fuel consumption for the Kalmar Ottawa T2 terminal tractors during the warranty period. Fuel consumption will be monitored with Kalmar Insight performance management tool, which gathers data from the fleet and turns that into actionable, impactful insights.



