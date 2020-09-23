2020 September 23 12:44

Nakhodka Shipyard launched two self-propelled freight/passenger barges ordered by Kamchatka Transport Ministry

The barges were laid down in October 2018

On 23 September 2020, Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard PJSC launched two self-propelled freight/passenger barges of Project 1912РВ, the Tayozhnaya and the Atlasovo, the shipyard says in a press release.



The barges were built for the Kamchatka Ministry of Transport.



According to a tradition, a bottle of champagne was smashed over the hull by the shipyard employees who acted as godmothers during the ceremony.



Keel-laying of two self-propelled freight/passenger barges was held at Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard on 31 October 2018.



Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard was established in 1951 and incorporated in 1992. In 1999 NSRY obtained ISO 9002:1994 certificate. Then the company participated in large infrastructure projects in the Primorsky Territory.

