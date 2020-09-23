2020 September 23 12:15

Construction of LNG transshipment facility in Kamchatka put under special control of RF Government

RF Government expands the list of large-scale projects with public ownership and special control



The project on construction of LNG transshipment facility in Kamchatka has been put under special control of the state, says press center of RF Government.

The Decree No 1824-р signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on 21 September 2020 expands the list of large-scale projects with public ownership that are financed by the National Welfare Fund and covered by the federal targeted programmes.



Implementation of projects included into the list are under a special control of the state.



The construction of an LNG transshipment facility in Kamchatka is among the newly added projects.



The intensified surveillance is needed to exclude corruption when при расходовании бюджетных средств и средств ФНБ.



Gazprombank has recently announced that it would provide finances for construction of two floating storage units subject to further leasing out. The deal will let create facilities for storing and transshipment of liquefied natural gas under the NOVATEK’s Kamchatka and Murmansk Region projects.



The investment project on construction and development of transshipment facilities in the Bechevinskaya Bay of the Kamchatka Territory terminal is intended for transshipment of liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered from Sabetta port in the Gulf of Ob by ice-class gas carriers onto non-ice-class tankers for further delivery to the countries of the Asia-Pacific Region.

The port infrastructure will include two floating LNG storage facilities, an access canal in the Bechevinskaya Bay, offshore points for ship-to-ship transshipment of LNG and a system ensuring safe traffic of vessels.

The document in Russian is available here >>>>

