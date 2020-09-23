2020 September 23 11:53

Maersk partners with IB Cargo to offer tailored logistics solutions for IKEA Supply AG in Romania

A.P. Moller – Maersk and IB Cargo, a Romanian freight forwarding and logistics provider, announce their partnership for the operation of a 75.000 sqm regional distribution centre for IKEA Supply AG, located in CTPark Bucharest West industrial park. The facility, to be completed by end of 2020 and operational by mid-2021, will be the largest warehouse in Romania and will be used by IKEA Supply AG as their distribution centre for inbound and outbound operations for stores in South Eastern Europe and Eastern Mediterranean.



“We are very proud of this project, which will allow us to offer comprehensive and tailored logistics solutions to IKEA Supply AG”, shares Sedef Ayhan, Managing Director, Eastern Mediterranean at Maersk. “This is in line with our strategy of providing integrated logistics solutions and we come with experience from similar projects for IKEA Supply AG in other countries.”



The new warehouse will hold BREEAM certification, the world’s leading sustainability assessment method for projects, infrastructure and buildings. It will be part of the CTPark Bucharest West, known as the city’s western gateway, conveniently located close to the A1 motorway, the primary East-West corridor in the country and just 10 km from the city’s ring road.



"Over the past 12 years, we have grown in the freight forwarding industry by continuously adding and developing new services, so that we can deliver to our clients not only transport, but solutions that help them grow and optimise. Entering the warehousing market is therefore a natural development for IB Cargo, completing the range of services we offer to the customers. We strongly believe in continuous improvement and we apply those principles also in this project”, shared Catalin Putineanu, Founder and Managing Partner of IB Cargo.



About Maersk



