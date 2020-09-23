-
2020 September 23 10:51
Bunker prices increase in the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
Global oil prices have stabilized after a fall
According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:
Average price of IFO-380 HS - $240 pmt (+$10).
Average price of MGO - $345 pmt (-).
Average price of ULSFO - $335 pmt (-).
Average VLSFO 0,5% - $300 pmt (+$10).
Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam increased by $3 on the average:
- IFO-380 НS - $254
- MGO - $320
- ULSFO 0,1% - $322
- VLSFO 0,5% - $300
The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.
Subscribe for IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review snitko@portnews.ru. Upon request it will be provided in English.