2020 September 23 10:51

Bunker prices increase in the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)

Global oil prices have stabilized after a fall

According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:

Average price of IFO-380 HS - $240 pmt (+$10).

Average price of MGO - $345 pmt (-).

Average price of ULSFO - $335 pmt (-).

Average VLSFO 0,5% - $300 pmt (+$10).

Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam increased by $3 on the average:

- IFO-380 НS - $254

- MGO - $320

- ULSFO 0,1% - $322

- VLSFO 0,5% - $300



The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.