2020 September 23 10:32

IAA PortNews offers photos from farewell ceremony for Project 22220 icebreaker Arktika leaving for Murmansk

IAA PortNews has published a photo release from the farewell ceremony held at Baltiysky Zavod shipyard for the lead nuclear-powered icebreaker of Project 22220, the Arktika, which left for Murmansk on September 22.

The ceremony was attended by Vyacheslav Ruksha, Deputy Director of Rosatom - Director of Rosatom’s Northern Sea Route Directorate; Aleksey Rakhmanov, General Director of United Shipbuilding Corporation; Mustafa Kashka, General Director of FSUE Atomflot; Aleksey Kadilov, General Director of Baltiysky Zavod; Georgy Poltavchenko, head of USC BoD; Peotr Parinov, head of Baltic Sea Ports Administration and others.



