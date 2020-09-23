2020 September 23 10:00

RF Government approves new NSR navigation rules

The new rules are to ensure safe navigation on the Northern Sea Route



The Government of the Russian Federation has approved new rules for navigation in the water area of the Northern Sea Route (NSR). The document, Decree No 1487 signed on 18 September 2020, has been published on the official internet portal for legal information.



The document states that the new rules are aimed at ensuring safe navigation as well as prevention, reduction and control of pollution and other hazards to the marine environment.



The rules include the procedure for arranging navigation in the NSR waters; provisions on navigational and hydrographic assistance to vessels and other related provisions.



A special Marine Operations Headquarters are being established to ensure icebreaker assistance in the water area of the Northern Sea Route.



MOH is also in charge of developing shipping routes and layout of icebreakers on the NSR.



According to the document, a permit is denied if a ship does not meet the set forth criteria or if an applicant does not provide a copy of an agreement on icebreaker assistance when necessary.



The document in Russian is available here >>>>