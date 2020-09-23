  The version for the print

  • 2020 September 23 09:41

    Oil prices decrease amid information about growing US reserves

    Oil prices fell by 0.67%-0.88%

    As of September 23 (07:50 Moscow time), Brent Crude futures price fell by 0.67% to $41.44 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.88% to $39.45 per barrel.

    OPEC+ approved on April 12, 2020, new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.

2020 September 23

15:43 Royal Niestern Sander orders SCHOTTEL thrusters for world’s first shallow-draught ice-breaking walk-to-work vessel
15:25 FESCO’s Board of Directors elected new Management Board
15:03 Kalmar’s fuel-efficient terminal tractor solutions selected by Yilport for fleet expansion at Puerto Bolívar and Gävle container terminals
14:47 RF Government to revise comprehensive plan for upgrading and expanding core infrastructure
14:30 U.S. Coast Guard awards four more fast response cutters to Bollinger Shipyards
14:01 ESPO expresses commitment of European ports to play their part in helping shipping sector decarbonise
13:28 Travelling by ferry between Finland and Sweden is now permitted without restrictions
13:19 Damen delivers ASD Tug 2810 to Thomas Service Maritimes
13:02 Van Oord’s Deep Dig-It trencher buries cables to 5,5 metres depth for offshore grid connection
12:44 Nakhodka Shipyard launched two self-propelled freight/passenger barges ordered by Kamchatka Transport Ministry
12:15 Construction of LNG transshipment facility in Kamchatka put under special control of RF Government
12:01 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to North Africa and to the Mediterranean
11:53 Maersk partners with IB Cargo to offer tailored logistics solutions for IKEA Supply AG in Romania
11:09 Konecranes wins Automation Service Contract in Indonesia
10:51 Bunker prices increase in the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
10:32 IAA PortNews offers photos from farewell ceremony for Project 22220 icebreaker Arktika leaving for Murmansk
10:13 BlueWater Reporting: Asia-South America trades sees high demand, equipment shortages
10:00 RF Government approves new NSR navigation rules
09:29 Maritime Safety Committee adopts resolution on Recommended action to facilitate ship crew change
09:26 Baltic Dry Index as of September 22
09:12 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Sept 23
08:48 MPA and SMI launched a joint call for proposals on the electrification of harbourcraft in the port of Singapore

2020 September 22

18:24 FESCO launches new maritime service from ports of China and USA to Chukotka
18:06 Aker Solutions wins electrification work for Lundin Energy Norway
17:49 Onezhsky Shipyard launches yet another self-propelled hopper barge of Project NV-600
17:36 DNV GL – Maritime releases the fourth edition of its Maritime Forecast to 2050
17:15 KNUD E. HANSEN introduces new design of icebreaking expedition cruise vessel
16:56 Vyborg Shipyard lays down processing trawler of KMT02.03 design
16:35 "NextGEN" shipping decarbonization concept mooted for green and efficient navigation
16:19 USC and KOMEA create Russia-Korea shipbuilding and ship equipment cluster
16:05 Hopper Dredger First to Sail 2,000 Hours on 100% Sustainable Marine Biofuel
15:34 Boudewijn Siemons appointed as new Port Authority COO
15:10 The largest LNG-powered container ship joins CMA CGM Group's fleet
14:58 Lead nuclear-powered icebreaker of Project 22220, the Arktika, heads out for Murmansk
14:23 Release of containers at Port of Antwerp will be digitalized
14:17 Gazprombank to loan EUR 522 for construction of floating LNG storage units
13:22 Konecranes to start cooperation negotiations in Germany and Finland in its Industrial Equipment business area
13:00 Ships of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet participated in Kavkaz-2020
12:38 Bunker market sees mixed price movements in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
12:15 Dogger Bank wind farm places record-breaking turbine order boosting local jobs
11:49 BIMCO adopts the industry’s first ship sale and leaseback standard
11:46 Operation of Novosibirsk gateway completed in navigation season of 2020
11:20 Rosmorport prepares tender documentation to continue construction of international marine terminal in Pionersky
10:33 IAA PortNews’ webinar “All Ferries. Caspian Basin” scheduled for 30 September 2020
10:09 Port Houston container volumes down 4% to 248,630 TEUs in August 2020
09:55 New gas tanker form paves the way for revision of ASBATANKVOY
09:31 Oil prices are recovering
09:22 Keppel O&M secures two contracts worth approximately $200 million
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of September 21
08:38 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Sept 22

2020 September 21

18:27 CMA CGM announces new PSS, FAK and GRR from Asia to North Europe
18:07 IUMI reports that marine cargo insurance market is “improving amid significant change”
17:43 BIMCO adopts the industry’s first ship sale and leaseback standard
17:21 CMA CGM Group launches “A Humanitarian Ship for Lebanon” campaign to ship emergency humanitarian aid
17:21 USCG prepares for storm, coastal flooding along Texas coast
16:37 Fire on fast rescue craft onboard the M/V Siem Diamond
16:14 LR and the NPL partner on marine autonomy assurance
15:56 FESCO’s container train links Saint-Petersburg and Vladivostok
14:45 Point system developed in Russia for estimation of local content in shipbuilding