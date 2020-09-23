2020 September 23 09:41

Oil prices decrease amid information about growing US reserves

Oil prices fell by 0.67%-0.88%

As of September 23 (07:50 Moscow time), Brent Crude futures price fell by 0.67% to $41.44 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.88% to $39.45 per barrel.



OPEC+ approved on April 12, 2020, new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.