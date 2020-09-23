2020 September 23 08:48

MPA and SMI launched a joint call for proposals on the electrification of harbourcraft in the port of Singapore

To support Singapore’s harbourcraft industry’s transition towards a low-carbon future, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and the Singapore Maritime Institute (SMI) have launched a joint call for proposals on the electrification of harbourcraft. Proposals should be put up by consortiums comprising industry players and institutes of higher learning/research institutes.

A total of S$9 million from the Maritime GreenFuture Fund will be set aside to co-fund such harbourcraft projects. Proposals should seek to develop commercially-ready fully electric harbourcraft and/or interoperable shore charging infrastructure for electric harbourcraft and other electric vessels operating in the Port of Singapore. Proposals with a viable business model for scalability will be more favourably considered.