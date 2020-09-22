2020 September 22 17:49

Onezhsky Shipyard launches yet another self-propelled hopper barge of Project NV-600

The ship was ordered by FSUE Rosmorport



Onezhsky Shipbuilding, Ship Repair Yard (Petrozavodsk, the Republic of Karelia) says it has launched the Smelaya, a self-propelled hopper barge of Project NV-600 ordered by FSUE Rosmorport.



The ship will be registered at the port of Makhachkala.



The ceremony was attended by Olga Shmaenik, First Deputy to the Chairman of the Legislative Assembly, the Republic of Karelia; Victor Svirsky, Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Industry, the Republic of Karelia; Vladimir Maizus, General Director of Onezhsky Shipyard; representatives of city authorities and other officials.

The agreement for designing and construction of two hopper barges with a hopper capacity of 600 м3 (the Morskaya / the Smelaya) was signed in October 2018 between FSUE Rosmorport and Onezhsky Shipyard. The construction started October 15, 2018 with the delivery deadline set by the contract at 30 September 2020.

The NV-600 series vessel was designed by naval architecture and marine engineering firm Spetssudoproekt. Construction is carried out under supervision and in accordance with the requirements of the RS. Class notation: КМ Iсе1 R3-RSN AUT3 Hopper.



Onezhsky Shipyard has built two similar vessels with hopper capacity of 600 cbm hold. The hopper barge "Trudovaya" was delivered November 2018 at the Port of Temryuk and the hopper barge "Silnaya" – on December 11, 2018 at the Port of Makhachkala. The 900cbm hopper barge Rabochaya homeported in Novorossiysk was delivered to the customer June 20, 2019 and has been operating at Port Kavkaz since autumn 2019.

The shipbuilding company is using primarily domestically produced equipment and materials or supplied from EEC Customs Union. The propulsion system was assembled in Russia. The vessel's hull features modular concept and simplified hull lines, which reduces the cost of building. The barges main propulsion is of container type.

According to Apandy Nurmagomedov, head of Rosmorport’s Makhachkala Branch, the new ship ewill let considerably increase the scope of dredging works.



Key characteristics of the ship: LOA: 56.1 m; Beam overall: 11.2 m; Amidships depth: 4.0 m; LWL draft: 2,92 m; Maximum hopper capacity: 600 m3; Full load displacement: about 1,540 tonnes; Operating speed: about 8.2 knots; Main engines rated power: 2х450 kW, of power generators: 2х100, 1х30 kW; Crew: 3; Endurance (potable water, food stock): 5 days.

The Morskaya, a self-propelled hopper barge of Project NV-600, was launched by Onezhsky Shipyard in the beginning of August 2020.



Onezhsky Shipbuilding, Ship Repair Yard (Onezhsky Shipyard) was founded in 2002 on the basis of ship repair facilities of the Belomorsky-Onezhsky Shipping Company, formed in 1944. In 2011, after the enterprise management dismissal the shipyard production was suspended and was followed by the firm’s bankruptcy procedure. In late 2014 the enterprise was transferred to the state ownership with FSUE Rosmorport as the yard Founder and resumed its shipbuilding and ship repair business.

