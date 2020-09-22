2020 September 22 18:24

FESCO launches new maritime service from ports of China and USA to Chukotka

FESCO Transportation Group says it is launching FESCO Arctic Line – a new maritime container service, which will connect the ports of Provideniya and Pevek in the Chukotka Autonomous Area with the ports of China and the USA.

The service will operate on the following routes: Qingdao (China) - Taicang (China) - Provideniya - Pevek and Everett (USA) - Provideniya - Pevek. Calls to the port of Vladivostok and Vostochny will be also possible. The transportation will be carried out by multipurpose ice-class vessels ‘FESCO Uliss’ and ‘FESCO Paris’ from July to October.

FESCO Arctic Line will be a part of FESCO Anadyr Direct Line (FADL), connecting the port of Vladivostok with the ports of Chukotka – Anadyr and Egvekinot. The FADL service also carries out regular transportation of general cargo and cargo in dry, refrigerated SOS and SOC containers on both inter-port traffic and direct mixed railway and water traffic.