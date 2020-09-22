2020 September 22 18:06

Aker Solutions wins electrification work for Lundin Energy Norway

Aker Solutions has signed an engineering, procurement, construction and integration (EPCI) contract for the integration of a high-voltage electrical boiler package as part of the electrification of Lundin Energy Norway's Edvard Grieg platform, the company said in its release.

The electrical boilers will replace the gas turbines which generates heat on the platform today, making Edvard Grieg a fully electrified platform. All heating and power needed for the platform will come from electrical power from shore by 2022. This accounts for an annual emission reduction of around 200,000 metric tons of CO2.



The work starts immediately and will involve more than 50 employees at Aker Solutions' facilities in Fornebu, Stavanger and Egersund, Norway.

Aker Solutions has previously provided engineering work for the Edvard Grieg development.

The Edvard Grieg field is located in the Utsira High area of the North Sea, about 180 kilometers west of Stavanger, Norway.