2020 September 22 16:56

Vyborg Shipyard lays down processing trawler of KMT02.03 design

The ship is intended for Companiya LKT



On 22 September 2020, Vyborg Shipyard (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) laid down the processing trawler of KMT02.03 design for OOO Companiya LKT (a company of FOR Group), the shipyard says in a press release.



When greeting the participants of the keel-laying ceremony, Andrey Popov, Deputy General Director of the shipyard, thanked the customer for the trust and assured of the high “Vyborg quality” that would meet the customer’s requirements in full.



Key characteristics of KMT02.03 ship: LOA – 80.40 m; BOA – 15.40 m; draft – 6.55 m; displacement – 5,550; power plant – 4.64 MW; Ice class- Ice 3.

Vyborg Shipyard is currently building eight large trawlers in a variety of modifications of KMT01 and KMT02 designs.



The shipyard will build three trawlers of KMT02 design for companies of FOR Group.



PAO Vyborg Shipyard (part of state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation from 2012) is one of the largest shipbuilding companies of the North-Western Region of Russia. Since its foundation in 1948 the shipyard has built 210 different vessels, 9 offshore drilling rigs and 105 topside modules for fixed offshore platforms with total displacement of over 1,550,000 tonnes.

IAA PortNews’ interview with Aleksandr Solovyov, General Director of Vyborg Shipyard >>>>

