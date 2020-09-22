2020 September 22 16:19

USC and KOMEA create Russia-Korea shipbuilding and ship equipment cluster

The project foresees establishment of a joint shipyard in Russia in the future



Under the cooperation agreement with Korea Marine Equipment Association (KOMEA), United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) is working towards creation of the Russia-Korea shipbuilding and ship equipment cluster, USC head Aleksey Rakhmanov said during the online business- dialogue “Russia - Republic of Korea: next steps towards successful bilateral cooperation”.



According to him, the project foresees the creation of an engineering center, selection of a joint ship design and establishment of a joint shipyard in Russia.



“As it is well known, Russia is currently implementing the programme on modernization of its fishing fleet. Therefore, we propose a crab catching ship as a joint shipbuilding project”, said Aleksey Rakhmanov.



He also emphasized that partnership with Korea also covers other areas including loading and storage of LNG, creation of dual-fuel engines and propulsion systems, BWT equipment. “I would like to distinguish the digital transformation, without which industrial production is inconceivable today. We are also ready to exchange experience in this area while designing a so called digital shipyard and developing software for 3d modeling”, he added.



On September 22, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation, the Korea International Trade Association, the Russian-South Korean Business Council and the Roscongress Foundation are conducting an online business-dialogue «Russia - Republic of Korea: next steps towards successful bilateral cooperation».

This year the traditional event is be timed to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and South Korea.